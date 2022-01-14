ANL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.43%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.35%)
UNITY 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.76%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 15.2 (0.32%)
BR30 19,576 Increased By 28 (0.14%)
KSE100 45,870 Increased By 106.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,060 Increased By 58.6 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
PPPP, PML-N govts strongly relied on IMF: Awan

Nuzhat Nazar 14 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan, on Thursday, said the previous governments of the PPPP and the PML-N relied most on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and introduced maximum financial assistance programmes.

Awan talking to journalists said that the previous governments introduced 13 out of 22 programmes of the IMF in the history of Pakistan.

He made this statement while he was with spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance Muzammil Aslam. He said that those criticizing the mini-budget and deal with the IMF should review their own performance in the past as they approached the IMF for 13 out of 22 times in the history of the country.

He said that the national economy was weakened in the past due to personal interests of the former rulers who strengthened their personal economy and damaged the country. The adviser said that the economic team of Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved appreciation over successful negotiations with the IMF by keeping national and public interests on priority.

He said it was proposed to increase electricity rate at the cost of Rs5 per unit but team successfully handled the matter by bringing these rates down to Re1 and 40 paisas. Likewise, he said that tax ratio was also reduced and it was imposed on luxurious items.

The adviser said that the PPPP in their last tenure made a deal of 10 billion dollars with the IMF of which around eight billion dollars were received. All demands of the IMF were accepted by the PPPP, which was criticising now the PTI government over the same demands it accepted.

Dr Babar Awan said the government would bring back self-exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country as he would never return himself. He said that the opposition was scared due to the determination of the government to bring back Nawaz Sharif. All means to live abroad have been blocked while routes are open for Nawaz Sharif to go to prison in Pakistan, he added.

He said a drama was made in the past over the health issue of Nawaz Sharif who was never treated or admitted to hospital abroad after his departure from Pakistan. The adviser also criticised the opposition leader in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and said that he used to pretend backache during imprisonment but make illogical speeches in the National Assembly for hours.

He said that the opposition would get nothing through protests as the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete five years. The opposition, he said, announced long march for seven times but it could not get support from the public.

The adviser said that a legislative proposal the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance 2021 would be laid in the National Assembly which was aimed to transfer power at grassroots level.

He said that elections of local government would be held in Islamabad and people would directly elect mayor under this system.

The mayor would have Cabinet comprising 12 members of which six would be elected and other six to be professionals or technocrats. Around 100 -104 neighbourhood councils would be elected through this system and each neighbourhood councils shall have a population of at least twenty thousand, in addition, the Election Commission of Pakistan may have the power of 10 percent margin to increase or decrease any neighbourhood council.

The adviser said that Imran Khan has fulfilled the promise of free and fair elections and the next elections would be held through EVMs, while overseas Pakistanis would be able to poll their votes.

He also offered the opposition to have negotiations on the legislative proposals instead of creating ruckus in the Parliament. The Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 would smoothly sail in the National Assembly, he said, adding that the government allies are supporting it on it.

The adviser said that Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin would also make important announcements during his concluding budget speech keeping in view the demands of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

