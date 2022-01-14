PML-Q seeks steps to control inflation

LAHORE: Expressing concern over soaring inflation, Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said on Thursday that immediate steps must be taken to control inflation and provide relief to the people.

In order to strengthen the democratic government, the worries of the people must be addressed, as there is a severe storm of inflation in the country at present, Elahi said during his visit to the residence of PML-Q leader Senator Kamil Ali Agha in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022