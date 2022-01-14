ANL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.39%)
BOP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.44%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.39%)
UNITY 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.76%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By 13.2 (0.28%)
BR30 19,588 Increased By 40.6 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,860 Increased By 97.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,054 Increased By 52.4 (0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt to complete 5-year tenure, insists Punjab Governor

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the political opponents are themselves victims of instability and “they will face defeat if they bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Both the PML-N and PPP had completed their constitutional term when they were in government, so it is the constitutional and democratic right of the PTI to complete its term. The people have elected Imran Khan as their Prime Minister for five years and the government has no threat from any long or short march,” he said during a meeting with Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and others here on Thursday.

“The political opponents have been dreaming of overthrowing the government from day one but their protests and marches have failed; their desire to overthrow the government will not be fulfilled in future. The allied parties are standing with the government and thus the mission of bringing a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister will never materialise,” he added.

According to him, it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to transfer power to the lower level in the real sense under the new local government system. After the local bodies’ elections, the problems of the people will definitely be solved at their doorsteps. Strengthening the people is the first priority of the government.

On the occasion, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed said that the steps taken by the present government to save the country from the economic crisis and other problems are commendable in all aspects and added that the present government is taking practical steps to provide maximum relief to the people.

Meanwhile, the Governor in a tweet condemned the massacre of innocent Palestinians and other atrocities committed by the Israeli forces. He said that the silence of the international community, including the United Nations, on these atrocities of the Israeli forces is heartbreaking. “The United Nations and international organisations must take immediate notice of the atrocities committed by Israel,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Punjab Governor PMLN PTI govt 5 year tenure

Comments

Comments are closed.

PTI govt to complete 5-year tenure, insists Punjab Governor

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories