PTI govt to complete 5-year tenure, insists Punjab Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the political opponents are themselves victims of instability and “they will face defeat if they bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Both the PML-N and PPP had completed their constitutional term when they were in government, so it is the constitutional and democratic right of the PTI to complete its term. The people have elected Imran Khan as their Prime Minister for five years and the government has no threat from any long or short march,” he said during a meeting with Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and others here on Thursday.

“The political opponents have been dreaming of overthrowing the government from day one but their protests and marches have failed; their desire to overthrow the government will not be fulfilled in future. The allied parties are standing with the government and thus the mission of bringing a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister will never materialise,” he added.

According to him, it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to transfer power to the lower level in the real sense under the new local government system. After the local bodies’ elections, the problems of the people will definitely be solved at their doorsteps. Strengthening the people is the first priority of the government.

On the occasion, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed said that the steps taken by the present government to save the country from the economic crisis and other problems are commendable in all aspects and added that the present government is taking practical steps to provide maximum relief to the people.

Meanwhile, the Governor in a tweet condemned the massacre of innocent Palestinians and other atrocities committed by the Israeli forces. He said that the silence of the international community, including the United Nations, on these atrocities of the Israeli forces is heartbreaking. “The United Nations and international organisations must take immediate notice of the atrocities committed by Israel,” he added.

