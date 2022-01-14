ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.15%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
TELE 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.91%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.39%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
BR100 4,742 Increased By 14.1 (0.3%)
BR30 19,564 Increased By 16.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 109.2 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,062 Increased By 60.5 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PHMA informed: PSW to facilitate importers, exporters

Press Release 14 Jan, 2022

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is a new, innovative and globally reliable cross-border trade system to facilitate the business community in addition to fulfilling all regulatory requirements, said Madam Laraib Ghaffar Domain Officer PSW Company.

She was addressing an awareness session in the office of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA). She said that PSW would facilitate the importers and exporters with a single entry of document to fulfill the entire regulatory requirements of the import, export and transit trade.

She said that under the World Trade Organization (WTO) it was imperative as it would minimize the physical interference of individuals and streamline the processing of cases. She said that at least 12 banks have so far been linked with this system while many more are in the linking process.

“After the entire system was integrated, the industrialists will have no need to submit any form for imports or exports”, she said and added that all documents would be uploaded on a single link which would not only save their precious time but also curtail the unnecessary expenditures.

In his address of welcome Kashif Zia, Chairman PHMA introduced his organization and said that it is one of the biggest organizations of the exporters of knitted garments.

He said that it has more than 2000 members who are annually earning US 3.8 billion dollars for the country. He further said that PHMA has the unique privilege to provide maximum jobs while its offices are in Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot in addition to Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

business community PHMA Pakistan Single Window (PSW) globally reliable cross border trade system

Comments

Comments are closed.

PHMA informed: PSW to facilitate importers, exporters

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories