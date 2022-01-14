PHMA informed: PSW to facilitate importers, exporters

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is a new, innovative and globally reliable cross-border trade system to facilitate the business community in addition to fulfilling all regulatory requirements, said Madam Laraib Ghaffar Domain Officer PSW Company.

She was addressing an awareness session in the office of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA). She said that PSW would facilitate the importers and exporters with a single entry of document to fulfill the entire regulatory requirements of the import, export and transit trade.

She said that under the World Trade Organization (WTO) it was imperative as it would minimize the physical interference of individuals and streamline the processing of cases. She said that at least 12 banks have so far been linked with this system while many more are in the linking process.

“After the entire system was integrated, the industrialists will have no need to submit any form for imports or exports”, she said and added that all documents would be uploaded on a single link which would not only save their precious time but also curtail the unnecessary expenditures.

In his address of welcome Kashif Zia, Chairman PHMA introduced his organization and said that it is one of the biggest organizations of the exporters of knitted garments.

He said that it has more than 2000 members who are annually earning US 3.8 billion dollars for the country. He further said that PHMA has the unique privilege to provide maximum jobs while its offices are in Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot in addition to Faisalabad.

