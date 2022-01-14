ANL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.43%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.35%)
UNITY 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.76%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 15.2 (0.32%)
BR30 19,576 Increased By 28 (0.14%)
KSE100 45,870 Increased By 106.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,060 Increased By 58.6 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Test cricketer Abid undergoes rehab process

Muhammad Saleem 14 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Test cricketer Abid Ali, who was diagnosed with a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) has started his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team.

The 34-year-old cricketer complained of chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The team doctor had rushed him to a local hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

Recalling the incident, Abid said: “I started to feel uneasiness and pain while batting. It worried me. When the pain intensified, I did some running and also consulted my batting partner Azhar Ali. Subsequently and with the permission of the umpires, I left the field. But as I reached the rope, I started to vomit and got dizzy. The team physio Asad ran towards me, took off my pads and rushed me to a hospital.”

Abid said: “I was not aware that I was having a heart issue, the doctors conducted ECG, which did not come out fine. They asked me how I was even walking and told me that a normal person’s heart operates at 55 percent, while mine was operating a 30 percent. A valve of your heart is blocked.”

Imran Butt, with whom Abid has opened in Test 10 innings and also shared a century stand, said: “It was a shocking news. I share a very special relationship with him for a year and a half now. We did not think it would be such a serious issue. For an athlete to undergo this on field is rare.” The PCB’s medical team has put together a rehabilitation plan for Abid to help him in his return to the sport for which the right-hander is eager. The PCB medical team has prepared a rehab plan for me and I will try to hold the bat as early as I can and start training, Abid said.

To further improve and enhance the effectiveness of the healthcare at venues, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has asked the PCB medical team to set up defibrillators at the Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadia as well as the National High Performance Centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCB Test cricketer Abid Ali Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) Abid undergoes rehab process

Comments

Comments are closed.

Test cricketer Abid undergoes rehab process

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories