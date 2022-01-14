Test cricketer Abid undergoes rehab process

LAHORE: Test cricketer Abid Ali, who was diagnosed with a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) has started his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team.

The 34-year-old cricketer complained of chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The team doctor had rushed him to a local hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

Recalling the incident, Abid said: “I started to feel uneasiness and pain while batting. It worried me. When the pain intensified, I did some running and also consulted my batting partner Azhar Ali. Subsequently and with the permission of the umpires, I left the field. But as I reached the rope, I started to vomit and got dizzy. The team physio Asad ran towards me, took off my pads and rushed me to a hospital.”

Abid said: “I was not aware that I was having a heart issue, the doctors conducted ECG, which did not come out fine. They asked me how I was even walking and told me that a normal person’s heart operates at 55 percent, while mine was operating a 30 percent. A valve of your heart is blocked.”

Imran Butt, with whom Abid has opened in Test 10 innings and also shared a century stand, said: “It was a shocking news. I share a very special relationship with him for a year and a half now. We did not think it would be such a serious issue. For an athlete to undergo this on field is rare.” The PCB’s medical team has put together a rehabilitation plan for Abid to help him in his return to the sport for which the right-hander is eager. The PCB medical team has prepared a rehab plan for me and I will try to hold the bat as early as I can and start training, Abid said.

To further improve and enhance the effectiveness of the healthcare at venues, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has asked the PCB medical team to set up defibrillators at the Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadia as well as the National High Performance Centre.

