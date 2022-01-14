ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
KBP to launch ‘Give Rights to Farmers’ movement on 19th

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) has announced to launch ‘Give Rights to Farmers’ movement from January 19, 2022 in Punjab and Sindh against the incompetence of the government especially in agricultural sector.

The movement had already been in progress in KP and Balochistan. Under the movement, KBP is arranging media events and demonstrations at District, Tehsil and local headquarters level to press the government for acceptance of its demands.

