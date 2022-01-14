ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.04 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.19%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
TELE 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.33 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.33%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 14.5 (0.31%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 18.6 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 108.7 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,061 Increased By 59.8 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
PAAPAM Auto Show shifted to Lahore Expo Centre

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The much-celebrated Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS), organized every year by the Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), has been shifted from Karachi to the Lahore Expo Center to be held on July 29-31, 2022.

Traditionally, this mega show has been organized, alternatively, in Lahore and Karachi, but due to the non-availability of space in Karachi, the PAAPAM has decided to shift it to Lahore.

PAAPAM Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza said that the PAPS was being organized after one year’s interlude due to Covid-19. The flagship grand show of the PAAPAM has a 20-year old history and attracts hundreds of exhibitors, both locally and internationally. Around one hundred thousand people visited the last show in 2019.

He confirmed that many big brands were already on board from several countries to avail great B2B opportunities. This will be the first event after the government announced auto policy 2021-26, and the incentives announced by the govt have excited the exhibitors to showcase their auto innovations. He said that about 50% of stalls have already been booked, told by the organizers. The organizers further disclosed that, as the Covid-19 has transformed the entire business landscape, the PAAPAM would also announce a perpetual virtual PAPS show at this event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Paapam Lahore Expo Centre PAAPAM Auto Show

