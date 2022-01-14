PAAPAM Auto Show shifted to Lahore Expo Centre

LAHORE: The much-celebrated Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS), organized every year by the Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), has been shifted from Karachi to the Lahore Expo Center to be held on July 29-31, 2022.

Traditionally, this mega show has been organized, alternatively, in Lahore and Karachi, but due to the non-availability of space in Karachi, the PAAPAM has decided to shift it to Lahore.

PAAPAM Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza said that the PAPS was being organized after one year’s interlude due to Covid-19. The flagship grand show of the PAAPAM has a 20-year old history and attracts hundreds of exhibitors, both locally and internationally. Around one hundred thousand people visited the last show in 2019.

He confirmed that many big brands were already on board from several countries to avail great B2B opportunities. This will be the first event after the government announced auto policy 2021-26, and the incentives announced by the govt have excited the exhibitors to showcase their auto innovations. He said that about 50% of stalls have already been booked, told by the organizers. The organizers further disclosed that, as the Covid-19 has transformed the entire business landscape, the PAAPAM would also announce a perpetual virtual PAPS show at this event.

