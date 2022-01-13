ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German industry still waiting on post-virus boom amid shortages

AFP 13 Jan, 2022

FRANKFURT: Germany was yet to see any signs of a "post-coronavirus boom", the head of the influential BDI industry lobby said Thursday, as persistent supply chain issues weighed on the economy.

Bottlenecks which have plagued manufacturers in Europe's largest economy through 2021, were set to continue into the new year, the group predicted, with consequences for growth.

Supply disruptions would cost industry "more than 50 billion euros ($57 billion) in both 2021 and 2022", BDI head Siegfried Russwurm said in a press conference.

"Despite full order books, a lack of microchips, components and raw materials will continue to affect production for a long time," Russwurm said.

Germany's traditionally strong manufacturing sector has suffered particularly badly at the hands of supply shortages caused by the pandemic.

The country's carmakers have been forced to interrupt production as they contend with a shortage of chips, an important component in both conventional and electric vehicles.

German industrial production rebounds in October

The continued ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic added to the economy's woes with German GDP still struggling to reach its pre-crisis level of February 2020.

"The hoped-for post-corona boom is not on the cards," Russwurm said, while the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of the virus posed a new threat were it to lead to significant new restrictions around the world.

"A definitive recovery will be delayed until the summer and that is a rather optimistic scenario," the lobby boss said, describing the potential for another "stop-go" year of growth.

While the economy was faced with a gamut of different challenges, including rising prices for energy, geopolitical tensions and a shortage of skilled workers, the lobby nonetheless predicted growth of 3.5 percent in 2022.

German industry

Comments

1000 characters

German industry still waiting on post-virus boom amid shortages

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

FCA for November: NEPRA raises electricity rate by Rs4.3 per unit

KSE-100 down 0.33% as rising coronavirus cases hurt sentiment

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Sri Lanka central bank to get $400mn swap line from India's RBI

Cynergico approves acquisition of Puma Energy

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against Omicron

Read more stories