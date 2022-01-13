ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Defensive stocks drive European shares lower on virus, monetary policy worries

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

European shares slipped on Thursday as defensive and construction stocks fell on worries over a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and signs of a tighter monetary policy environment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, with shares in healthcare, and personal and household goods falling the most, while Swiss plumbing supplies firm Geberit's quarterly update hit construction stocks.

Geberit slipped 3.9% as it said increased uncertainty made it impossible to provide the 2022 outlook for prices of raw materials or the construction market overall.

European shares buoyed by commodity stocks on China stimulus hopes

The STOXX 600, which hit a record high at the start of the year, has struggled to maintain the gains as major central banks signal tighter policies, while investors remain concerned around the impact of higher inflation, the Omicron variant and supply pressures as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off.

European stocks could struggle to see major rallies with the looming prospects of higher rates, said Equiti Capital analyst David Madden.

"We're going to see some companies particularly in the retail space, manufacturing sectors start talking about lower margins."

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults, while the French Senate approved new measures to tackle the virus, including a vaccine pass.

Tech stocks gained for a third straight day following a seven-day losing streak. TMSC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted record quarterly profit on strong demand, boosting the sector.

Semiconductor companies including BE Semiconductors , ASM International and Soitec climbed between 4.6% and 5.7%, while ASML Holding gained 2.5%.

STMicro added 2.3%, while Infineon inched up 1.7%. Among other stocks, Germany's largest solar group SMA Solar Technology dropped 7.1% after a second forecast cut for 2021.

Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen rose 5.3% after reporting quarterly organic revenue growth well above forecasts.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

Defensive stocks drive European shares lower on virus, monetary policy worries

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Cynergico approves acquisition of Puma Energy

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against Omicron

Cummins confident majority players will travel to Pakistan

5th wave: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 6.12%

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3%, giving up Wednesday's gains

Read more stories