ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.44%)
BR30 19,492 Decreased By -199.5 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,734 Decreased By -182.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,992 Decreased By -78.4 (-0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks close lower as December lending, consumption outlook weigh

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

SHANGHAI: China shares closed lower on Thursday after new bank lending fell more than expected in December from the previous month, with consumption stocks leading the decline amid local COVID-19 outbreaks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.6% to 4,765.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,555.26.

** Chinese banks extended 1.13 trillion yuan ($177.56 billion) in new yuan loans in December, down from 1.27 trillion yuan in November, but lending for the full year of 2021 set a record.

China stocks fall after weak Dec lending data; property, consumption drop

** China's inflation rose slower than expected in December, while the country is battling with its latest outbreaks of COVID-19, with the Omicron variant detected in several cities.

** "Although the Omicron outbreak and lower CPI inflation in December increase the likelihood of a slight cut in the PBoC's policy rates in the near term, we believe the space remains quite limited, and the impact of a rate cut may also be quite small, especially if the long-term LPR is not revised down," Nomura said in a note.

** Consumer staples tumbled 3%, with liquor makers down 3.5% amid COVID-19 outbreaks and tightening curbs on movements between regions that clouded the outlook for the sector.

** Real estate developers dropped 2.8%, as sentiment soured with more developers scrambling to negotiate new terms with their bondholders to avoid defaults.

** Information technology, healthcare and semiconductor stocks lost between 1.7% and 2%.

** However, energy stocks gained 1.3%, with coal miners up 1.9%.

China shares

