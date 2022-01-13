ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.44%)
BR30 19,496 Decreased By -195.3 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,730 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -80.4 (-0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks end lower on options expiry; BOK in focus

  • The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell
Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by institutional sell-off on the day of KOSPI options expiry and ahead of the central bank rate decision, while retail investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the long-awaited public subscription for LG Energy Solution's $10.7 billion IPO.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 10.39 points, or 0.35%, at 2,962.09, reversing early gains of 0.32%. It rose 1.54% on Wednesday.

South Korean stocks post best day in 6 weeks on Powell remarks

** Among the heavyweights, Samsung Electronics and LG Chem fell 1.27% and 2.33%, respectively, while SK Hynix and Samsung Biologics added 0.78% and 0.93% each.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO has received bids worth around $80 billion from institutional investors, according to sources, 13 times more than the offered $6 billion, while the public subscription for retail investors will take place on Jan. 18 and 19.

** Meanwhile, US December inflation data showed price pressures surging, but the data came in line with expectations, which appeared to have reassured investors.

** The Bank of Korea holds its policy meeting on Friday, where it is expected to raise the base rate to 1.25% to restrain inflationary risks and financial imbalances.

** Capping the benchmark index's decline, foreign investors net bought 368.7 billion won ($310.45 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

** The won ended at 1,187.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, the strongest level in two weeks and 0.25% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 108.62.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 2.395%.

South Korean shares

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean stocks end lower on options expiry; BOK in focus

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

Rising rates of pulses perturb Tarin: ‘Keep your finger on the pulse’

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Read more stories