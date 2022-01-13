ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.43%)
BR30 19,494 Decreased By -197.6 (-1%)
KSE100 45,731 Decreased By -185.4 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,991 Decreased By -79.8 (-0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares fall as Covid spreads

  • Japan recorded more than 13,000 new infections on Wednesday
AFP 13 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares ended lower on Thursday as Japan battles a rapid rise in coronavirus infections.

The benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.96 percent, or 276.53 points, to 28,489.13, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.68 percent, or 13.78 points, to 2,005.58.

Investors sold shares as a technical reaction after sharp gains on Wednesday, with the market's spirit dampened by the rapid spread of coronavirus across Japan.

Japan recorded more than 13,000 new infections on Wednesday, a jump from a few hundred cases per day in recent weeks.

Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

Projections suggest Tokyo, which reported fewer than 100 new infections per day only two weeks ago, could soon see around 10,000 infections a day.

The virus situation was making for "see-saw trade", Mizuho Securities said.

Regional and local political leaders are bracing themselves for the possibility of medical systems coming under heavy strain, with experts warning that the virus could infect many essential workers and medical professionals.

A stronger yen was also weighing on the market.

The dollar fetched 114.62 yen against 114.53 yen in New York but was down from 115.32 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Investors sorted through corporate earnings for cues to move the market.

But many players refrained from making major moves ahead of a public appearance by Lael Brainard, US President Joe Biden's pick as the new Fed vice chair.

"The Nikkei dropped from early trade partly due to sharp gains the previous day," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Some bargain hunting kicked in once it went below the 28,500 level," with trading becoming mixed towards the close as investor focus shifted to Brainard's Senate appearance, scheduled for later in the day, Okasan said.

Among major shares, Sony dropped 0.34 percent to 14,470 yen. SoftBank Group fell 2.06 percent to 5,566 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing fell 1.92 percent to 59,140 yen. After the market closed, the company reported brisk earnings, with net profit during the three months to November rising 33.0 percent to 93.59 billion yen ($816.6 million).

Toyota firmed 2.23 percent to 2,412 yen. Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, added 1.58 percent to 10,930 yen.

Tokyo shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares fall as Covid spreads

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

Rising rates of pulses perturb Tarin: ‘Keep your finger on the pulse’

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Read more stories