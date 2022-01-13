ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
Brent oil may peak around $85.68

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may edge up to $85.68 per barrel and then reverse its uptrend and fall into $83.04-$84.05 range.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave 5, the last wave of a five-wave cycle from $69.28. This wave is expected to peak around $85.68.

This wave and the preceding several waves have been unfolding within a rising wedge, which looks like a top pattern, to be followed by a deep correction.

The uptrend from the Dec. 2, 2021 low of $65.72 has adopted a corrective wave mode, which indicates a return of price to this low in due course.

Brent oil may extend gains to $85.68

A break above $85.68 could lead to a gain to $87.05. On the daily chart, oil is retesting a resistance at $85.17.

It may fail again, same as it did on Oct. 26, 2021.

Another correction may occur, which could extend to $77.96, as pointed by a rising channel.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

