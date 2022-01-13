ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.3%)
BR30 19,539 Decreased By -152.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,813 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,038 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Vaccines: No Djoke!

BR Research 13 Jan, 2022

Omicron has enveloped the world, but global news has lately been compelled to give plenty of airtime to the drama unfolding in Australia over tennis superstar Novak Djokovic (famous as ‘The Djoker’ among his fans). Djokovic’s continued refusal to have a Covid-19 vaccine and his alleged falsification of medical records has landed him in hot soup down under. Earlier this week, he narrowly avoided deportation after a brief court battle with the Australian border authorities over violating Covid-19-related border controls.

It is still unclear if the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be able to compete at Australian Open, which starts January 17. The Aussies, who have had to endure some of the toughest public health measures and border-control directives during Covid-19, are not amused at Djokovic’s behavior. Nor are public health experts, who have been worried about the message the general public receives from celebrities that voice strong opposition to Covid-19 vaccines, at a time when those jabs are about the only defense.

There is no shortage of famous personalities making public their resistance to Covid-19 vaccines. For instance, several famous American singers, actors, athletes and politicians have been vocal about not getting the jab (and this issue pre-dates Covid-19). Their words, however, have consequences beyond their own health, as they misinform their fans and followers. Vaccine hesitancy is a real issue, which absorbs even reasonable people who have concerns about getting immunized. Celebrities are no scientists, and muddying the waters is the last thing they should do.

If he is able to step on to the court next week, the Djoker is likely to get plenty of boos from the local crowd. But it wouldn’t matter to him, for he seems to have grown accustomed to not being loved the same way Federer or Nadal have been adored. Tragedy is that a player of his stature has now become the face of the anti-vaccine (anti-vax) movement. Djokovic must have fans in millions among kids and adults around the world, and the message they are receiving is not the kind that a hero should be relaying.

Thankfully, here at home in Pakistan, Covid-19 vaccines have not been made controversial by any misguided celebrities (yet). There is all kind of polarization in the country – political, ethnic, religious, etc. Therefore, it is good to see that prominent personalities in the country have not taken to participating in uninformed debates on vaccines (yet). However, the continuing poliovirus threat shows that there is a resistance that still runs in segments of the population, especially when it comes to inoculating children.

As per the January 12 NCOC data, half of the eligible population had been fully-vaccinated (two shots) against Covid-19. While daily vaccination rate continues to be impressive, covering the next 30 percent of eligible population (and expanding coverage to children) is likely to hit rough patches. As public health experts have pointed out, vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan can be eased by focusing on women, young people, and marginalized groups, and by providing them information and access to Covid-19 vaccines. Celebrities, meanwhile, best keep away from the topic, and just let the healthcare experts do the talking!

Novak Djokovic COVID19 Australian Open Omicron

Comments

1000 characters

Vaccines: No Djoke!

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

5th wave: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 6.12%

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories