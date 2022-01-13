Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday declared absconder Rabia Ali, daughter of leader of opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, and his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf.

The court also issued permanent arrest warrants of the accused and observed that trial against them would be initiated after their arrest. The court ordered forfeiting of all moveable and immoveable properties of the accused also.

Rabia and Imran are facing charges of money laundering and misappropriation of public funds through their private companies.

