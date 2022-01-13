PM praises role of ISI
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence Secretariat along with federal ministers, said a press release. Prime Minister Office said that Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present. Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, director general ISI welcomed the dignitaries.
A comprehensive briefing followed by discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan was held.
