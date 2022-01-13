ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Shehbaz challenges money laundering inquiry by FIA

Recorder Report 13 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The leader of opposition in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has challenged the money laundering inquiry initiated against him by Federal Investigating Agency (FIA).

The petitioner said a reference of money laundering has already been pending with an accountability court hence FIA could not initiate inquiry against him on the same charges. He said under the law two cases could not be registered on the same charges.

He therefore prayed to the court to set aside the inquiry hold by the FIA.

He also prayed to the court to restrain the FIA from the proceeding with the inquiry till disposal of the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

