Shehbaz challenges money laundering inquiry by FIA

LAHORE: The leader of opposition in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has challenged the money laundering inquiry initiated against him by Federal Investigating Agency (FIA).

The petitioner said a reference of money laundering has already been pending with an accountability court hence FIA could not initiate inquiry against him on the same charges. He said under the law two cases could not be registered on the same charges.

He therefore prayed to the court to set aside the inquiry hold by the FIA.

He also prayed to the court to restrain the FIA from the proceeding with the inquiry till disposal of the petition.

