QTA for 1Q 2021-22: Nepra defers hearing due to ‘inexact’ figures of Discos

Mushtaq Ghumman 13 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday deferred a public hearing regarding Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for first quarter (July-September) 2021-22 due to “inexact” figures of power Distribution Companies (Discos).

Presided over by Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi, the Authority received a briefing from Nepra’s own team and a couple of Discos. However, when CPPA-G representative Naveed noted that the figures for QTA sent by the Discos are Rs11 billion less than the statistics shared by the Discos Chairman, Nepra questioned if Discos had shared accurate numbers.

Discos, in their requests had sought Nepra’s nod to pass on Rs17.851 billion to their consumers under the garb of QTA for first quarter (July-September) 2021-22.

According to the petition, Iesco sought positive adjustment of Rs1.199 billion, Lesco Rs2.696 billion, Gepco Rs436 million, Fesco Rs2.512 billion, Mepco 4.229 billion, Pesco Rs2.755 billion, Hesco Rs391 million, Qesco Rs1.864 billion, Sepco Rs406 million and Tesco Rs1.363 billion on account of capacity charges, variable O&M, Use of System Charges (UoSC) & Market Operator Fee (MOF), and impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA.

However, when the Authority was informed that impact of Rs17.851 billion is not the right number, as actual number is over Rs28 billion after a brief consultation, the Authority decided to postpone the hearing and decided to fix a new date after Discos and CPPA-G finalise their actual impact.

