Pakistan and IMF

Subhan Gardezi 13 Jan, 2022

According to media reports, prime minister Imran Khan has said that the country will have no choice but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) yet again if the country fails to achieve a significant boost in its exports. The whole world knows that Pakistan has gone to the IMF on as many as 22 occasions since its membership of the lender of last resort.

Going to the IMF so regularly or frequently is a recurring theme or a practice that unfortunately does not add to the country’s image. Hence the need for boosting country’s exports in the shortest possible time. Last but not least, I have a question: who has stopped the government from achieving this target? All the top three parties—PPP, PML-N and PTI—are responsible for ruining the country’s economy.

Subhan Gardezi (Multan)

