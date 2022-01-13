Kidney Hill corruption reference: AC seeks NAB’s reply in response to acquittal plea of accused

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over acquittal application of Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, an accused in Kidney Hill corruption reference against former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala and others.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, issued notice to the NAB to submit its reply regarding application filed by Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) through his counsel under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021.

At the start of the hearing, Haroon’s counsel Barrister Qasim Abbasi filed the application under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021.

He said that the case against his client should be disposed of as following the promulgation of the NAB amendment ordinance, the jurisdiction of the NAB has ended.

Abbasi also filed another application on behalf of his client seeking one-time permission to travel abroad. The court also issue notice to the NAB in this regard.

The NAB prosecutor submitted comments of over earlier submitted application under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance. The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 31.

The other accused include, Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwala, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abdul Qadir Shiwani private person, Tariq Mehmood private person, Abdul Qayyum private person, and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed. Mandviwala and other accused appeared before the court.

