ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kidney Hill corruption reference: AC seeks NAB’s reply in response to acquittal plea of accused

Recorder Report 13 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over acquittal application of Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, an accused in Kidney Hill corruption reference against former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala and others.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, issued notice to the NAB to submit its reply regarding application filed by Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) through his counsel under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021.

At the start of the hearing, Haroon’s counsel Barrister Qasim Abbasi filed the application under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021.

He said that the case against his client should be disposed of as following the promulgation of the NAB amendment ordinance, the jurisdiction of the NAB has ended.

Abbasi also filed another application on behalf of his client seeking one-time permission to travel abroad. The court also issue notice to the NAB in this regard.

The NAB prosecutor submitted comments of over earlier submitted application under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance. The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 31.

The other accused include, Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwala, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abdul Qadir Shiwani private person, Tariq Mehmood private person, Abdul Qayyum private person, and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed. Mandviwala and other accused appeared before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB accountability court Kidney Hill corruption reference

Comments

Comments are closed.

Kidney Hill corruption reference: AC seeks NAB’s reply in response to acquittal plea of accused

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Country reports highest Covid-19 infections in 4 months

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories