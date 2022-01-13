ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
FTSE 100 gains as miners, strong earnings support

• Sainsbury’s, PageGroup raise full-year profit forecasts • Commodity-linked stocks boost FTSE 100 LONDON:...
Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

• Sainsbury’s, PageGroup raise full-year profit forecasts

• Commodity-linked stocks boost FTSE 100

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday, led by mining and oil giants following a global rally in risk assets, while a slew of positive earnings updates including a forecast lift from supermarket group Sainsbury’s also aided the mood.

The blue-chip index gained 0.8%, with heavyweight metal miners BHP Group, Glencore, Antofagasta and Anglo American jumping about 3% on hopes of more economic support in China, the world’s top metal consumer.

Overall, global equities took comfort from less hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday after fears about quicker U.S. interest rate rises had dented markets in recent sessions.

Sainsbury’s gained 3.1% after it raised its full-year profit forecast by at least 9% following stronger-than-expected food sales over Christmas, even though it fell short of its stellar 2020 festive performance.

“Sainsbury’s is sliding down the value chain to appeal to cost-conscious shoppers,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“It’s a relief to see the group target a more specific market, and this approach could certainly help in an inflationary environment as incomes don’t stretch as far.”

The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.1%, with homeware retailer Dunelm up 5.1% among the top gainers after it said it expected its full-year profit to be “materially ahead” of market expectations.

The FTSE 100 has gained about 1.5% so far this year, outperforming the wider European stock aggregate, which is down 1%. A heavy presence of banking shares, which have surged this year as investors ramp up rate hike expectations, has helped the index’s out performance.

Among other earnings updates, recruiter PageGroup lifted its full-year profit forecast for the third time in six months, buoyed by a surge in demand for long-term hiring and staff shortages, however its shares ended 0.6% down.

JD Sports Fashion fell 3.3% to give back early gains even as it raised its annual profit forecast ahead of market expectations.

FTSE 100 earnings support oil giants

