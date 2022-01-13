ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher on Powell’s testimony

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rebounded on Wednesday, as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks after less-hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped Wall Street regain ground.

The Nikkei share average closed 1.92% higher at 28,765.66, its biggest daily gain since Dec. 21, while the broader Topix rose 1.64% to 2,019.36, after three straight sessions of losses.

U.S. stocks bounced overnight, with the Nasdaq leading the advance, as investors digested Powell’s remarks that interest rates were likely to rise this year, as expected.

“Powell’s remarks were not as hawkish as we had expected, and that boosted the U.S. growth stocks and the Japanese market followed suit,” said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

“But this momentum may not last for long because we have U.S. consumer price data, and depending on its outcome the U.S. market may decline, which will affect the Japanese market.”

U.S. consumer inflation data is due later in the day, with headline CPI seen coming in at a red-hot 7% on a year-on-year basis, boosting the case for an early increase in interest rates.

Nikkei heavyweights led the gains, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rising 3.75%, tech-investor SoftBank Group jumping 6.03% and Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing adding 1.75%.

Shares that were sold off recently due to their high price-earnings ratios regained as U.S. Treasury yields fell. Sensor maker Keyence jumped 4.98% after losing more than 11% over the past week, while motor maker Nidec rose 2.63% after losing 7% during the same period.

Inpex rose the most on the Nikkei with a gain of 6.48%, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, which climbed 5.03%, was also a top performer.

Eisai, which fell 2.31%, was the worst performer in the Nikkei, followed by Shinsei Bank, losing 1.65%.

