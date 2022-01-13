Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 12, 2022). ==================================== ...
13 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 12, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,916.25
High: 46,219.77
Low: 45,877.45
Net Change: 35.12
Volume (000): 125,312
Value (000): 6,513,854
Makt Cap (000) 1,896,916,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,638.31
NET CH. (+) 8.74
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,837.05
NET CH. (-) 15.9
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,170.29
NET CH. (-) 5.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,062.09
NET CH. (+) 19.84
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,886.47
NET CH. (+) 37.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,213.00
NET CH. (-) 28.18
------------------------------------
As on: 12-January-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.