KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 12, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,916.25 High: 46,219.77 Low: 45,877.45 Net Change: 35.12 Volume (000): 125,312 Value (000): 6,513,854 Makt Cap (000) 1,896,916,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,638.31 NET CH. (+) 8.74 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,837.05 NET CH. (-) 15.9 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,170.29 NET CH. (-) 5.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,062.09 NET CH. (+) 19.84 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,886.47 NET CH. (+) 37.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,213.00 NET CH. (-) 28.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-January-2022 ====================================

