ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Foxconn India's iPhone plant restarts production after December protests

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

CHENNAI: Apple Inc supplier Foxconn restarted production at its plant in southern India on Wednesday, a company official said, over three weeks after it was closed because of protests over workers falling sick.

The company official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the factory reopened with one shift and 120 workers, adding it would take over two months for the plant to produce at full capacity.

The plant, in the town of Sriperumbudur near the Tamil Nadu state capital of Chennai, employs about 17,000 people but was closed on Dec. 18 after 250 workers fell sick with food poisoning, sparking protests. Workers previously told Reuters the plant generally operates three shifts.

Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Wednesday

Apple declined to comment on Wednesday, but had said on Monday the plant remained on probation, and that it would continue monitoring conditions at workers' dormitories and dining halls, along with independent auditors.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Apple and Foxconn had previously found some worker dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards, forcing the Taiwan-based company to restructure its local management team and take immediate steps to improve facilities.

Women who assembled iPhones at the southern Indian Foxconn plant told Reuters they lived in crowded dorms without flush toilets and food served at worker hostels sometimes crawled with worms.

The factory, which has started trial production of the iPhone 13, is strategically important in the long term as the US tech giant tries to cut its reliance on its Chinese supply chain amid trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Foxconn iPhone plant iPhone plant restarts production

Comments

1000 characters

Foxconn India's iPhone plant restarts production after December protests

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable, says Baqir

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

Pakistan's rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

KSE-100 ends with trimmed gains, unable to sustain 46,000 level

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Read more stories