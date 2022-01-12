ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

ANKARA: Turkey will bring prices down as soon as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after annual inflation soared above 36% in December due largely to a currency crisis brought on by his unorthodox low-rates policy.

Turkish lira holds firm after wild ride; World Bank cuts growth view

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said the inflation figures were not in line with economic realities in Turkey and he hoped to see the benefits of Ankara's economic policy in the summer.

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

