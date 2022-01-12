ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

  • Says series will be hosted by all four countries on a rotation basis
Syed Ahmed 12 Jan, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is going to propose an annual quadrangular Twenty20 international (T20I) series to revive the Pakistan-India rivalry.

Raja in a tweet announced that he will propose an annual four-nation T20I series, involving India, Pakistan, England, and Australia to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He further said that the series will be hosted by all four countries on a rotation basis.

“A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on a percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner,” he added.

Ready to travel along Australia to convince players to tour Pakistan: ACA chief

On a separate occasion, the PCB chairman also urged any Australian player weighing up whether to travel to Pakistan, to appreciate the emotional impact they will have on Pakistani cricket fans by touring.

He said that their presence in Pakistan will be a “grand spectacle” for the cricket world.

Raja said there was huge anticipation in Pakistan ahead of the Australian tour, and that he was heartened by recent comments from Pakistan-born Aussie batter Usman Khawaja as he privately urged teammates to travel to Pakistan.

Australian team is scheduled to visit Pakistan for three Tests, as many as One Day International (ODI) and a one-off T20 international in March-April this year.

