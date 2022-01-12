FTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday on support from a slew of positive earnings updates with supermarket group Sainsbury's topping the index, while global equities rose following less hawkish comments from US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The blue-chip index gained 0.5%, with industrial miners and energy stocks among the top gainers over steady metal and oil prices, respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.6%, led by a 7.7% gain in homewares retailer Dunelm after it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially ahead" of market expectations.

British supermarket group Sainsbury's, fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion and recruiter PageGroup rose between 1% and 3% after raising their full-year profit forecasts.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread rose 1.8% after it said accommodation at its UK hotels had remained strong in recent weeks, with third-quarter sales in the country rising 3.1%.

Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV fell 2.4% even after it reported fourth-quarter order growth of 14% and maintained its financial forecasts for 2022.