ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
FTSE 100 gains as miners, strong earnings support

Reuters Updated 12 Jan, 2022

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, led by mining and oil giants following a global rally in risky assets, while a slew of positive earnings updates including a forecast lift from supermarket group Sainsbury's also aided the mood.

The blue-chip index gained 0.7%, with heavyweight metal miners BHP Group, Glencore, Antofagasta and Anglo American jumping about 3% on hopes of more economic support in China, the world's top metal consumer.

Overall, global equities took comfort from less hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday after fears about quicker US interest rate rises had dented markets in recent sessions.

Sainsbury's gained 1.8% after it raised its full-year profit forecast by at least 9% following stronger-than-expected food sales over Christmas, even though it fell short of its stellar 2020 festive performance.

European stocks climb at open before US inflation data

"Sainsbury's is sliding down the value chain to appeal to cost-conscious shoppers," said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It's a relief to see the group target a more specific market, and this approach could certainly help in an inflationary environment as incomes don't stretch as far."

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.3%, led by a 6.7% gain in homewares retailer Dunelm after it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially ahead" of market expectations.

The FTSE 100 has gained about 2% so far this year, outperforming the wider European stock aggregate which is down 0.8%.

A heavy presence of banking shares, which have surged this year as investors ramp up rate hike expectations, has helped the index's outperformance.

Among other earning updates, recruiter PageGroup rose 1% after it lifted its full-year profit forecast for the third time in six months, buoyed by a surge in demand for long-term hiring and staff shortages.

JD Sports Fashion fell 2.5% to give back early gains even as it raised its annual profit forecast ahead of market expectations.

