ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By 14.3 (0.3%)
BR30 19,873 Increased By 77.6 (0.39%)
KSE100 46,009 Increased By 128.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 18,116 Increased By 59.2 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks climb at open before US inflation data

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets rose at the open Wednesday with all eyes on the latest US inflation reading.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,529.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.6 percent to 16,039.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 7,228.57.

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he was determined to rein in runaway inflation, as markets prepare for an official update Wednesday on cost pressures in the world's biggest economy.

European stocks bounce back on eve of US inflation data

Meanwhile data out of China on Wednesday showed the country's inflation had eased, handing policymakers room for measures to kickstart its stuttering economy including interest rate cuts, according to analysts.

DAX FTSE 100 index Europe stock

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks climb at open before US inflation data

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable: Baqir

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

Read more stories