ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By 14.8 (0.31%)
BR30 19,875 Increased By 79.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 45,994 Increased By 112.4 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,101 Increased By 44.3 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher on energy boost; Afterpay jumps

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday to mark their first gain this week, as energy stocks led gains after a surge in oil prices, while Afterpay jumped after its takeover by Block got a final approval.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.66% higher at 7,438.9 after falling for two straight sessions.

Afterpay, one of the world's top buy-now-pay-later firms, climbed as much as 6.8%, its best day since Aug. 3, after its mega-buyout by payments firm Block got a nod from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional.

Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ rises

Woodside Petroleum and Santos, Australia's biggest oil and gas firms, climbed 4.1% and 3.3%, respectively, lifting the broader energy index nearly 3% higher.

Oil prices extended big gains after the Federal Reserve chief signalled that the central bank may raise rates more slowly than expected, which should support oil demand in the near term.

The highly anticipated US inflation data, which is running well above the Fed's 2% target, later this week will be key for investors as they look for guidance on whether the Fed may have to hasten the pace of its interest rate hikes.

If inflation rate is more than market expectations, then markets "will start to panic that it (rate hikes) might happen even faster than expected," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief operating officer at Deep Data Analytics.

Quicker rate hikes by the Fed may cause global funding rates to rise, costing Australian banks more to borrow despite the Reserve Bank of Australia not raising rates itself he added.

Gold stocks also climbed as much as 3.4%, its sharpest gain since Dec. 17, on firmer bullion prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,804.48. The top percentage loser was carpet maker Bremworth Ltd, with a 3.9% drop.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end higher on energy boost; Afterpay jumps

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable: Baqir

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pak-Ind rivalry

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

Read more stories