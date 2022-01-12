ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,778 Increased By 30.2 (0.64%)
BR30 20,022 Increased By 226.9 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,098 Increased By 217.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By 83.7 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday, extending gains on Wall Street, as investors bought growth shares after a three-day losing streak.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 1.92 percent, or 543.18 points, to 28,765.66, while the broader Topix index added 1.64 percent, or 32.54 points, to 2,019.36.

The dollar fetched 115.32 yen in Asian trade, nearly unchanged from 115.28 yen on Tuesday in New York.

"Following gains of three major US indexes, the Nikkei opened higher. After a three-day decline, investors turned to buying focused on growth stocks," Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo shares open higher

Among major shares, Sony Group edged up 0.79 percent to 14,520 yen. SoftBank Group spiked 6.02 percent to 5,683 yen and Toyota notched up 1.61 percent to 2,359 yen.

Semiconductor maker Murata Manufacturing surged 3.67 percent to 9,360 yen. Advantest, a producer of chip-testing kits, added 2.76 percent to 10,760 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc climbed 1.34 percent to 24,505 yen. Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, increased 1.75 percent to 60,300 yen.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu rose 1.20 percent to 2,975.5 yen.

Tokyo stocks

