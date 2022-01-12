Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday, extending gains on Wall Street, as investors bought growth shares after a three-day losing streak.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 1.92 percent, or 543.18 points, to 28,765.66, while the broader Topix index added 1.64 percent, or 32.54 points, to 2,019.36.

The dollar fetched 115.32 yen in Asian trade, nearly unchanged from 115.28 yen on Tuesday in New York.

"Following gains of three major US indexes, the Nikkei opened higher. After a three-day decline, investors turned to buying focused on growth stocks," Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo shares open higher

Among major shares, Sony Group edged up 0.79 percent to 14,520 yen. SoftBank Group spiked 6.02 percent to 5,683 yen and Toyota notched up 1.61 percent to 2,359 yen.

Semiconductor maker Murata Manufacturing surged 3.67 percent to 9,360 yen. Advantest, a producer of chip-testing kits, added 2.76 percent to 10,760 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc climbed 1.34 percent to 24,505 yen. Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, increased 1.75 percent to 60,300 yen.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu rose 1.20 percent to 2,975.5 yen.