Sindh CM steps up criticism of PTI govt

Fazal Sher 12 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government blamed the Sindh government for every crisis including wheat, sugar and fertilizer.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the Accountability Court in illegal award of contracts in the Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SPNC-I and SPNC-II) case, he said if they held the Sindh government responsible for every crisis then they needed to go and let the Sindh government run the affairs of the country.

About the Murree tragedy, he said that despite, the weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) regarding heavy snowfall, ministers as well as senior bureaucrats kept Tweeting about the entry of large number of cars to the hill station and the arrangements made in Murree.

He said that people stranded in Murree in their cars had contacted local administration to evacuate them but no one reached there to help them out.

“The senselessness of the government has reached to an extreme and we have not seen such insensible government,” he added.

To a question regarding the stay of Shahrukh Jatoi, the murder convict of 2012 Shahzeb murder case in a hospital, he said that action would be taken against those officials who facilitated stay of Shahrukh Jatoi in hospital.

The chief minister also appealed to the public to follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and wear masks as Omicron variant is spreading fast.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Ashgar Ali in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SPNC-I and SPNC-II) case.

The court marked attendance of all the accused and adjourned hearing till February 1, after the court was informed that the co-accused, Shah Nawaz has tested positive for the Covid-19.

His counsel presented Shah’s medical certificate before the court.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the presence of the investigation officer (IO) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but the prosecutor told the court that the IO could not appear before the court due to his illness.

