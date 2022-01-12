ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks edge higher

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

LONDON: London’s blue-chip index rose on Tuesday, as global equities paused after a recent sell-off on concerns about tighter monetary policies, while midcap stocks bounced off near three-week lows.

The internationally focussed FTSE 100 ended 0.6% higher, still lagging its European peers such as Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 that have been hit hard recently due to a bigger exposure to technology firms.

Darktrace surged 6.9% and was among the top gainers on the mid-index after raising its full-year outlook for revenue and earnings margin following strong customer growth and retention in the first half of the year.

“UK’s market is less exposed to tech stocks and with the sector inherently being more volatile given their nature, taking that away from the FTSE 100 gives it a more stable personality right now,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

“We have the Bank of England and its willingness to further tighten policies following its December hike ... there is a sense that monetary normalisation is on the cards.”

Investors have increased bets of an interest rate hike as early as next month after the Bank of England surprised with a rate hike in December. Rate-sensitive banks have outperformed with a near 10% gain so far in 2022. Gaming companies Entain and Flutter rose more than 1% after Citigroup published bullish views on the sector amid prospects for US regulation of online sports betting.

Robert Walters rose 4.0% after the recruitment firm forecast annual profit to exceed current expectations and posted higher net fees as it benefited from businesses ramping up hiring.

The FTSE 250 mid-cap index climbed 0.1% after sinking to its lowest since Dec. 22 in the previous session.

Marks & Spencer rose 1.3% after data from market researcher NielsenIQ showed it was Britain’s fastest growing food retailer in the Christmas quarter.

FTSE 100 FTSE 250 UK stocks FTSE index

Comments

Comments are closed.

UK stocks edge higher

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

WB projects 4pc GDP growth rate

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories