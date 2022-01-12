ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
Recorder Report 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    08-01-2022
                  Karachi        Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
OP-2              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    07-01-2022
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
OP-3              BW             Disc.          Alpine Marine      03-01-2022
                  Kronborg       Mogas          Services
B-2/B-3           Abtenauer      Disc. General  Gac                09-01-2022
                                 Cargo          Pakistan
B-4               El Tethy       Disc. General  Legend Shipping    07-01-2022
                                 Cargo          & Logistic
B-6/B-7           Kota Megah     Disc. Load     Pacific Delta      10-01-2022
                                 Container      Shipping
B-8/B-9           Hansa          Disc. Load     Oceansea           10-01-2022
                  Roternburg     Container      Shipping
B-10/B-11         New            Disc. Yellow   Alpine Marine      22-12-2021
                  Wavelet        Soya Bean      Services
B-12/B-11         Petrus         Disc. Wheat    Coastal Shipping   06-01-2022
                                 In Bulk        Services
B-13/B-14         Eleen          Load           Ocean              11-01-2022
                  Armonia        Clinkers       Services
B-16/B-17         Lagrange       Disc. General  Sea Hawks          05-01-2022
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Ahmed       Load Motor     N.s Shipping       28-12-2021
                                 Boat           Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20              Hilda          Load Rice      Ocean World        07-01-2022
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Jwala          Disc. General  Noble Shipping     06-01-2022
                                 Cargo          Services Pvt. Ltd
B-25/B-24         VTC Dragon     Load Rice      Ocean World        11-01-2022
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27         Msc            Disc. Load     Msc Agency         11-01-2022
                  Emily II       Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29         As Alva        Disc. Load     Ocean Sea          10-01-2022
                                 Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hilda             11-01-2022     Load Rice               Ocean World Pvt. Ltd
M.T Karachi       11-01-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Abtenauer         11-01-2022     Disc. General Cargo             Gac Pakistan
M.T Shalamar      11-01-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Hansa             11-01-2022     Disc. Load                         Ocean sea
Roternburg                       Container                           Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Gc Argon          11-01-2022     D/9500                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
Carp              11-01-2022     L/18000                            East Wind
                                 Molasses                    Shipping Company
Kota Padang       11-01-2022     L/9300 Cement           Crystal Sea Services
Xin Pu Dong       12-01-2022     D/L Container            Cosco Shipping Line
Budapest          12-01-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Diyala            11-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Cma Cgm
Rabelais          11-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Lorentzos         11-01-2022     General Cargo                              -
Oocl Zhoushan     11-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Dongli            11-01-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1                                                                      NIL
MW-2              Evropi         Rice           Ocean Services  Jan. 10, 2022
MW-4              V-Honor        Coal           Wilhelmsen      Jan. 04, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Serena         Coal           Alpine          Jan. 10, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Al-Wathba      Coal           Wilhelmsen       Jan. 10,2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Sego           Containers     Maersk Pak      Jan. 10, 2022
                  Bremerhaven
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Giada III  Containers     MSC Pak         Jan. 10, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               El-Matador     Wheat          Cyprus           Jan. 10,2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Symi              Coal           East Wind                      Jan. 11, 2022
Chemroad
Echo              Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
MSC Kumsat        Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Sego
Bremerhaven       Containers     Maersk Pak                     Jan. 11, 2020
V-Honor           Coal           Wilhelmsen                              -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Ellen         Containers     MSC Pak                        Jan. 11, 2022
Maersk
Denver            Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Gulf Mist         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Pacific
Wealth            Coal           Sino Trans                 Waiting for berth
IDA               Coal           East Wind                                  -
Meghna
Fortune           Coal           Ocean Services                             -
PGC
Companion         Condensate     Alpine                                     -
Del Tagas         Chemicals      Alpine                                     -
Chrisopigi
Lady              Gas Oil        Alpine                                     -
High
Prosperity        Gas Oil        Alpine                                     -
Hua Sheng
Hai               Soya Bean      East Wind                                  -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MOL Generosity    Containers     Ocean Network                    Jan.13 2022
Maersk Nile       Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================

