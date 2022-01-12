Markets
Shipping Intelligence
12 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 08-01-2022
Karachi Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-2 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 07-01-2022
Shalamar Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-3 BW Disc. Alpine Marine 03-01-2022
Kronborg Mogas Services
B-2/B-3 Abtenauer Disc. General Gac 09-01-2022
Cargo Pakistan
B-4 El Tethy Disc. General Legend Shipping 07-01-2022
Cargo & Logistic
B-6/B-7 Kota Megah Disc. Load Pacific Delta 10-01-2022
Container Shipping
B-8/B-9 Hansa Disc. Load Oceansea 10-01-2022
Roternburg Container Shipping
B-10/B-11 New Disc. Yellow Alpine Marine 22-12-2021
Wavelet Soya Bean Services
B-12/B-11 Petrus Disc. Wheat Coastal Shipping 06-01-2022
In Bulk Services
B-13/B-14 Eleen Load Ocean 11-01-2022
Armonia Clinkers Services
B-16/B-17 Lagrange Disc. General Sea Hawks 05-01-2022
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Motor N.s Shipping 28-12-2021
Boat Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20 Hilda Load Rice Ocean World 07-01-2022
Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Jwala Disc. General Noble Shipping 06-01-2022
Cargo Services Pvt. Ltd
B-25/B-24 VTC Dragon Load Rice Ocean World 11-01-2022
Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27 Msc Disc. Load Msc Agency 11-01-2022
Emily II Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 As Alva Disc. Load Ocean Sea 10-01-2022
Container Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hilda 11-01-2022 Load Rice Ocean World Pvt. Ltd
M.T Karachi 11-01-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Abtenauer 11-01-2022 Disc. General Cargo Gac Pakistan
M.T Shalamar 11-01-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Hansa 11-01-2022 Disc. Load Ocean sea
Roternburg Container Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Gc Argon 11-01-2022 D/9500 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
Carp 11-01-2022 L/18000 East Wind
Molasses Shipping Company
Kota Padang 11-01-2022 L/9300 Cement Crystal Sea Services
Xin Pu Dong 12-01-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line
Budapest 12-01-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Diyala 11-01-2022 Container Ship -
Cma Cgm
Rabelais 11-01-2022 Container Ship -
Lorentzos 11-01-2022 General Cargo -
Oocl Zhoushan 11-01-2022 Container Ship -
Dongli 11-01-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 NIL
MW-2 Evropi Rice Ocean Services Jan. 10, 2022
MW-4 V-Honor Coal Wilhelmsen Jan. 04, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Serena Coal Alpine Jan. 10, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Al-Wathba Coal Wilhelmsen Jan. 10,2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Sego Containers Maersk Pak Jan. 10, 2022
Bremerhaven
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Giada III Containers MSC Pak Jan. 10, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP El-Matador Wheat Cyprus Jan. 10,2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Symi Coal East Wind Jan. 11, 2022
Chemroad
Echo Chemicals Alpine -do-
MSC Kumsat Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Sego
Bremerhaven Containers Maersk Pak Jan. 11, 2020
V-Honor Coal Wilhelmsen -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Jan. 11, 2022
Maersk
Denver Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Gulf Mist Chemicals Alpine -do-
Pacific
Wealth Coal Sino Trans Waiting for berth
IDA Coal East Wind -
Meghna
Fortune Coal Ocean Services -
PGC
Companion Condensate Alpine -
Del Tagas Chemicals Alpine -
Chrisopigi
Lady Gas Oil Alpine -
High
Prosperity Gas Oil Alpine -
Hua Sheng
Hai Soya Bean East Wind -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MOL Generosity Containers Ocean Network Jan.13 2022
Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
