KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 08-01-2022 Karachi Crude Oil Shipping Corp. OP-2 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 07-01-2022 Shalamar Crude Oil Shipping Corp. OP-3 BW Disc. Alpine Marine 03-01-2022 Kronborg Mogas Services B-2/B-3 Abtenauer Disc. General Gac 09-01-2022 Cargo Pakistan B-4 El Tethy Disc. General Legend Shipping 07-01-2022 Cargo & Logistic B-6/B-7 Kota Megah Disc. Load Pacific Delta 10-01-2022 Container Shipping B-8/B-9 Hansa Disc. Load Oceansea 10-01-2022 Roternburg Container Shipping B-10/B-11 New Disc. Yellow Alpine Marine 22-12-2021 Wavelet Soya Bean Services B-12/B-11 Petrus Disc. Wheat Coastal Shipping 06-01-2022 In Bulk Services B-13/B-14 Eleen Load Ocean 11-01-2022 Armonia Clinkers Services B-16/B-17 Lagrange Disc. General Sea Hawks 05-01-2022 Cargo Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Motor N.s Shipping 28-12-2021 Boat Line ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-20 Hilda Load Rice Ocean World 07-01-2022 Pvt. Ltd B-21 Jwala Disc. General Noble Shipping 06-01-2022 Cargo Services Pvt. Ltd B-25/B-24 VTC Dragon Load Rice Ocean World 11-01-2022 Pvt. Ltd B-26/B-27 Msc Disc. Load Msc Agency 11-01-2022 Emily II Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 As Alva Disc. Load Ocean Sea 10-01-2022 Container Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hilda 11-01-2022 Load Rice Ocean World Pvt. Ltd M.T Karachi 11-01-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Abtenauer 11-01-2022 Disc. General Cargo Gac Pakistan M.T Shalamar 11-01-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Hansa 11-01-2022 Disc. Load Ocean sea Roternburg Container Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Gc Argon 11-01-2022 D/9500 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Carp 11-01-2022 L/18000 East Wind Molasses Shipping Company Kota Padang 11-01-2022 L/9300 Cement Crystal Sea Services Xin Pu Dong 12-01-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Budapest 12-01-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Diyala 11-01-2022 Container Ship - Cma Cgm Rabelais 11-01-2022 Container Ship - Lorentzos 11-01-2022 General Cargo - Oocl Zhoushan 11-01-2022 Container Ship - Dongli 11-01-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 NIL MW-2 Evropi Rice Ocean Services Jan. 10, 2022 MW-4 V-Honor Coal Wilhelmsen Jan. 04, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Serena Coal Alpine Jan. 10, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Al-Wathba Coal Wilhelmsen Jan. 10,2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Sego Containers Maersk Pak Jan. 10, 2022 Bremerhaven ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Giada III Containers MSC Pak Jan. 10, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP El-Matador Wheat Cyprus Jan. 10,2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Symi Coal East Wind Jan. 11, 2022 Chemroad Echo Chemicals Alpine -do- MSC Kumsat Containers MSC Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Sego Bremerhaven Containers Maersk Pak Jan. 11, 2020 V-Honor Coal Wilhelmsen -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Jan. 11, 2022 Maersk Denver Containers Maersk Pak -do- Gulf Mist Chemicals Alpine -do- Pacific Wealth Coal Sino Trans Waiting for berth IDA Coal East Wind - Meghna Fortune Coal Ocean Services - PGC Companion Condensate Alpine - Del Tagas Chemicals Alpine - Chrisopigi Lady Gas Oil Alpine - High Prosperity Gas Oil Alpine - Hua Sheng Hai Soya Bean East Wind - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MOL Generosity Containers Ocean Network Jan.13 2022 Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak -do- =============================================================================

