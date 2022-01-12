KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,881.13 High: 46,055.12 Low: 45,525.01 Net Change: 6.5 Volume (000): 102,284 Value (000): 6,599,364 Makt Cap (000) 1,895,465,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,629.57 NET CH. (+) 38.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,852.95 NET CH. (-) 44.6 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,175.29 NET CH. (+) 73.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,042.25 NET CH. (-) 11.84 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,848.84 NET CH. (-) 15.69 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,241.18 NET CH. (-) 13.88 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-January-2022 ====================================

