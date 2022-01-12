Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
12 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,881.13
High: 46,055.12
Low: 45,525.01
Net Change: 6.5
Volume (000): 102,284
Value (000): 6,599,364
Makt Cap (000) 1,895,465,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,629.57
NET CH. (+) 38.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,852.95
NET CH. (-) 44.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,175.29
NET CH. (+) 73.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,042.25
NET CH. (-) 11.84
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,848.84
NET CH. (-) 15.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,241.18
NET CH. (-) 13.88
------------------------------------
As on: 11-January-2022
====================================
