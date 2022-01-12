Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
12 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Altern Energy Limited 30.06.2022 185% Interim Cash Dividend 10.01.2022
JS Global Capital Ltd. 31.12.2021 50% Interim Cash Dividend 11.01.2022
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.