Dividend/Bonus Announcements
12 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Agro Allianz Limited 30.06.2019 Nil 4.783 0.21 03.02.2022 28.01.2022
Year End 11.00. A.M. To
AGM 03.02.2022
Agro Allianz Limited 31.12.2018 - (0.244) (0.01) - -
Half Year
Agro Allianz Limited 31.03.2019 - 3.777 0.16 - -
Nine Month
===============================================================================================================
