KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Agro Allianz Limited 30.06.2019 Nil 4.783 0.21 03.02.2022 28.01.2022 Year End 11.00. A.M. To AGM 03.02.2022 Agro Allianz Limited 31.12.2018 - (0.244) (0.01) - - Half Year Agro Allianz Limited 31.03.2019 - 3.777 0.16 - - Nine Month ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022