WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 11, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Jan-22 7-Jan-22 6-Jan-22 5-Jan-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112092 0.112219 0.112187 0.112167 Euro 0.808463 0.808052 0.809136 0.808999 Japanese yen 0.006172 0.006163 0.006151 - U.K. pound 0.970291 0.969191 0.968031 0.967812 U.S. dollar 0.714316 0.715217 0.7151 0.714727 Algerian dinar 0.005127 0.005133 0.005149 0.005147 Australian dollar 0.513807 0.512238 0.513227 0.516891 Botswana pula 0.061288 0.061151 0.060784 0.060609 Brazilian real 0.125915 0.126036 0.125377 0.126228 Brunei dollar 0.526937 0.526359 0.526428 0.527201 Canadian dollar 0.563385 0.564675 0.561259 0.562025 Chilean peso 0.000859 0.000853 0.00085 0.000839 Colombian peso 0.000177 0.000177 0.000177 0.000175 Czech koruna 0.033185 0.033072 0.032986 0.032878 Danish krone 0.108692 0.108638 0.108765 0.10876 Indian rupee 0.009632 0.009627 0.009606 0.009596 Israeli New Shekel 0.229241 0.230047 0.23001 0.231079 Korean won 0.000594 0.000596 0.000597 0.000598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.36098 - 2.3628 2.36156 Malaysian ringgit 0.170023 0.170188 0.170181 0.170559 Mauritian rupee 0.016385 0.016436 0.016456 0.016462 Mexican peso 0.034938 0.035019 0.034953 0.03504 New Zealand dollar 0.484092 0.482414 0.485553 0.486944 Norwegian krone 0.080643 0.080573 0.080631 0.081166 Omani rial 1.85778 - 1.85982 1.85885 Peruvian sol 0.181991 0.181159 0.180262 0.180806 Philippine peso 0.013938 0.013988 0.013992 0.013947 Polish zloty 0.178294 0.177566 - 0.17693 Qatari riyal - - - - Russian ruble 0.009508 - - - Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190484 0.190693 0.190594 Singapore dollar 0.526937 0.526359 0.526428 0.527201 South African rand 0.045451 0.045783 0.045344 0.045082 Swedish krona 0.078552 0.078393 - 0.078822 Swiss franc 0.774788 0.775597 0.779146 0.781037 Thai baht 0.021201 0.021286 0.021428 0.021529 Trinidadian dollar 0.105366 0.105472 0.105435 0.105893 U.A.E. dirham 0.194504 - 0.194717 0.194616 Uruguayan peso 0.015991 0.016067 0.015978 - ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022