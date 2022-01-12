ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 12 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 11, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        10-Jan-22       7-Jan-22       6-Jan-22       5-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.112092       0.112219       0.112187       0.112167
Euro                             0.808463       0.808052       0.809136       0.808999
Japanese yen                     0.006172       0.006163       0.006151              -
U.K. pound                       0.970291       0.969191       0.968031       0.967812
U.S. dollar                      0.714316       0.715217         0.7151       0.714727
Algerian dinar                   0.005127       0.005133       0.005149       0.005147
Australian dollar                0.513807       0.512238       0.513227       0.516891
Botswana pula                    0.061288       0.061151       0.060784       0.060609
Brazilian real                   0.125915       0.126036       0.125377       0.126228
Brunei dollar                    0.526937       0.526359       0.526428       0.527201
Canadian dollar                  0.563385       0.564675       0.561259       0.562025
Chilean peso                     0.000859       0.000853        0.00085       0.000839
Colombian peso                   0.000177       0.000177       0.000177       0.000175
Czech koruna                     0.033185       0.033072       0.032986       0.032878
Danish krone                     0.108692       0.108638       0.108765        0.10876
Indian rupee                     0.009632       0.009627       0.009606       0.009596
Israeli New Shekel               0.229241       0.230047        0.23001       0.231079
Korean won                       0.000594       0.000596       0.000597       0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.36098              -         2.3628        2.36156
Malaysian ringgit                0.170023       0.170188       0.170181       0.170559
Mauritian rupee                  0.016385       0.016436       0.016456       0.016462
Mexican peso                     0.034938       0.035019       0.034953        0.03504
New Zealand dollar               0.484092       0.482414       0.485553       0.486944
Norwegian krone                  0.080643       0.080573       0.080631       0.081166
Omani rial                        1.85778              -        1.85982        1.85885
Peruvian sol                     0.181991       0.181159       0.180262       0.180806
Philippine peso                  0.013938       0.013988       0.013992       0.013947
Polish zloty                     0.178294       0.177566              -        0.17693
Qatari riyal                            -              -              -              -
Russian ruble                    0.009508              -              -              -
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.190484                      0.190693       0.190594
Singapore dollar                 0.526937       0.526359       0.526428       0.527201
South African rand               0.045451       0.045783       0.045344       0.045082
Swedish krona                    0.078552       0.078393              -       0.078822
Swiss franc                      0.774788       0.775597       0.779146       0.781037
Thai baht                        0.021201       0.021286       0.021428       0.021529
Trinidadian dollar               0.105366       0.105472       0.105435       0.105893
U.A.E. dirham                    0.194504              -       0.194717       0.194616
Uruguayan peso                   0.015991       0.016067       0.015978              -
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

