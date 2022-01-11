ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing deliveries rose in 2021 but still lag Airbus

AFP 11 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Boeing delivered more than twice as many commercial planes in 2021 as the year earlier, but still lagged its archrival Airbus in the closely-watched industry benchmark, according to figures released Tuesday.

The US aviation giant, benefitting from the return of its 737 MAX jet in most leading markets, delivered 340 planes last year, up from 157 in 2020.

But that level is still below Airbus' 611 deliveries in 2021. Deliveries are tied to company revenues and closely monitored by investors.

The figures are the latest to point to Boeing's partial recovery from both the lengthy grounding of its 737 MAX model following two fatal crashes, and the downturn in the commercial plane business during Covid-19 that halted many new plane orders for more than a year.

Boeing executives have said they expect passenger traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 or 2024, and for the company to recover its long-term growth trends a few years after that.

Airbus keeps top planemaker spot with 8% delivery rise

In early December, China cleared the MAX to resume service, the last major market to reauthorize the single-aisle airplane after its grounding.

But Boeing over the last year ran into trouble with its 787 Dreamliner, halting deliveries of the jet in May following quality issues and cutting production levels. Boeing delivered just 14 Dreamliner planes in 2021, down from 53 the prior year.

Boeing has seen some $1 billion in added production costs due to the 787 problems. The company is engaged in "detailed discussions" with federal aviation regulators about resuming deliveries, Boeing said in a quarterly securities filing.

On the positive side, Boeing had net orders of 535 commercial planes for 2021, meaning its contracts for new planes more than offset cancelations for the first time in three years.

The aviation giant also scored a record number of new freighter orders, reflecting additions by UPS, FedEx and others in response to rising e-commerce demand.

Airbus Boeing

Comments

1000 characters

Boeing deliveries rose in 2021 but still lag Airbus

Mini-budget aimed at documenting economy: PM Imran

Seal off Monal Restaurant today, rules IHC

SBP governor believes Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures

PCB scraps PSL 7 opening ceremony due to 'cost, rise in Covid cases'

World Bank demands faster G20 debt relief as poor nations squeezed

Govt to approach LHC over Shehbaz’s affidavit to send Nawaz abroad: Fawad

Cryptocurrency scam case: Binance pledges 'full support' to Pakistan's FIA

Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Prominent lecturer and Taliban critic released after arrest: daughter

US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories