Top reasons to buy a hatchback

A number of hatchbacks have been introduced in recent times and almost all have done well — and there are reasons for that.

The New Suzuki Alto launched in 2019, or KIA Picanto, or the new Suzuki Cultus are increasingly being seen on the roads.

And the trend is not temporary — there are reasons why anyone would want to buy a hatchback.

Hatchbacks offer space and convenience in a compact design. This is one of its strongest positives. The compact design allows the hatchback to navigate through tight spaces, fit into the smallest car parking spots and move through traffic easily while carrying you or your family conveniently. This comes in handy in Pakistan where roads are getting congested each year.

Another important factor is the cost of up-keep and fuel usage. In Pakistan, with fluctuating petrol prices, it is necessary to have a car that offers good fuel average and low maintenance.

Most hatchbacks come in a smaller engine size range from 660 CC -1200 CC, and more efficient engine technology.

As mentioned earlier, hatchbacks offer a lot of storage space. Modern hatchbacks such as Picanto or the 4th generation Suzuki Swift come with a foldable boot space, making them capable of carrying more goods or a decent load of passengers. This foldable boot space makes a hatchback perfect for young families and people who need to carry a heavy load for their work or fun.

Last, but not the least, hatchbacks make a statement. All modern ones are very stylish, available in a variety of colors and incorporate the latest design trends.

For example the Suzuki Swift, unavailable in Pakistan at the moment, is highly rated for its aesthetical exteriors and extremely appealing color options.

It is similar to the Japanese version of the Toyota Aqua, known for its style when it was initially launched.

There are many reasons to consider purchasing a hatchback. The most important may be is its affordability but style and aesthetics are not far behind. Add low maintenance cost and a decent fuel average, and hatchbacks form the complete package, perfect for urban areas, and young families.

With strong rumours afoot of the new Suzuki swift commencing bookings sometime next month, the hatchback segment in Pakistan seems all set to undergo a transformative phase.

