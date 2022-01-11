ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Top reasons to buy a hatchback

Press Release 11 Jan, 2022

A number of hatchbacks have been introduced in recent times and almost all have done well — and there are reasons for that.

The New Suzuki Alto launched in 2019, or KIA Picanto, or the new Suzuki Cultus are increasingly being seen on the roads.

And the trend is not temporary — there are reasons why anyone would want to buy a hatchback.

Hatchbacks offer space and convenience in a compact design. This is one of its strongest positives. The compact design allows the hatchback to navigate through tight spaces, fit into the smallest car parking spots and move through traffic easily while carrying you or your family conveniently. This comes in handy in Pakistan where roads are getting congested each year.

Another important factor is the cost of up-keep and fuel usage. In Pakistan, with fluctuating petrol prices, it is necessary to have a car that offers good fuel average and low maintenance.

Most hatchbacks come in a smaller engine size range from 660 CC -1200 CC, and more efficient engine technology.

As mentioned earlier, hatchbacks offer a lot of storage space. Modern hatchbacks such as Picanto or the 4th generation Suzuki Swift come with a foldable boot space, making them capable of carrying more goods or a decent load of passengers. This foldable boot space makes a hatchback perfect for young families and people who need to carry a heavy load for their work or fun.

Last, but not the least, hatchbacks make a statement. All modern ones are very stylish, available in a variety of colors and incorporate the latest design trends.

For example the Suzuki Swift, unavailable in Pakistan at the moment, is highly rated for its aesthetical exteriors and extremely appealing color options.

It is similar to the Japanese version of the Toyota Aqua, known for its style when it was initially launched.

There are many reasons to consider purchasing a hatchback. The most important may be is its affordability but style and aesthetics are not far behind. Add low maintenance cost and a decent fuel average, and hatchbacks form the complete package, perfect for urban areas, and young families.

With strong rumours afoot of the new Suzuki swift commencing bookings sometime next month, the hatchback segment in Pakistan seems all set to undergo a transformative phase.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Press Release

