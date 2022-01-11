ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 19,645 Decreased By -17.5 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,723 Decreased By -164.2 (-0.36%)
KSE30 17,998 Decreased By -80 (-0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
India win toss and elect to bat In the third Test v S Africa

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

CAPE TOWN: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first in overcast conditions against hosts South Africa ahead of the decisive third and final Test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Kohli, playing in his 99th Test, returns to the side after missing his team's seven-wicket loss in Johannesburg due to back spasms, and is hoping to lead the tourists to their first series win in South Africa with the score level at 1-1.

He comes into the side for Hanuma Vihari, with the only other change a return for seamer Umesh Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj, who picked up a hamstring injury last time out.

"The pitch looks nice, it has grass on it but runs on the board at this venue has worked out well in the past. We will utilise the skill of our bowlers to put pressure on them after that," Kohli said at the toss.

Kohli returns as India look to hit back against South Africa

"It was a tough decision whether to play Ishant (Sharma) or Umesh, but he has bowled very well recently."

South Africa captain Dean Elgar conceded he would have batted first too but is hopeful the conditions will help his seam attack on the first morning.

"Ideally you want to bat first here at Newlands but saying that the overhead conditions make it not a bad thing to bowl first. I am not too displeased," Elgar said.

South Africa, who have now lost 15 or their last 16 tosses in Tests, go into the match with an unchanged XI from the victory in Johannesburg.

India, who won the first Test in Pretoria by 113 runs, have never won at Newlands in five previous visits. They have lost three and drawn two of those fixtures.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt.), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa Umesh Yadav Mohammed Siraj India captain Virat Kohli

