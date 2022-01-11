Philippine Nov trade deficit hits biggest since April 2017

MANILA: The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.71 billion in November, government data on Tuesday showed, the biggest since April 2017 based on historical data available on Refinitiv Eikon.

Imports in November grew 36.8% from a year earlier to nearly $11 billion, the fastest in five months and outpacing a 6.6% increase in exports to $6.3 billion, Philippine Statistics Authority data showed.

The government will release December trade data on Jan. 27, before releasing the 2021 GDP data on the same day.