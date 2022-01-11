Thai central bank has tools ready if Omicron outbreak persists

BANGKOK: Thailand's economic recovery will be fragile this year, though an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant should be managed within the first half of 2022, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels in 2023 and the Bank of Thailand has tools ready should the Omicron outbreak last longer than anticipated, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said at a briefing with reporters.

Thailand on Tuesday reported over 7,000 coronavirus infections, up from an average of about 2,600 in the last week of 2021. Authorities also lifted the alert levels and rolled out curbs last week, including extending a suspension of Thailand's "Test & Go" scheme for vaccinated tourists to skip quarantine.

Inflation was gradually increasing, but still within the central bank's framework, but wages were still depressed, Sethaput said.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) were also gradually increasing, but would not surge, Sethaput said.

"Thai banks were strong and are able to handle the rise of NPLs."

The Thai economy would see a limited impact from global monetary tightening policies due its financial infrastructure relying more on bank loans over bonds, he said.

Thailand's economy is forecast to expand by 3.4% in 2022, the central bank said last week.