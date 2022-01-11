ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
Business & Finance

Turkish current account deficit seen at $2.56bn in Nov

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $2.56 billion in November after three straight months of surpluses on the back of strong exports and tourism, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The current account recorded a deficit of $36.72 billion in 2020, due mostly to a sharp increase in the trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues due to the pandemic fallout.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 economists showed a deficit of $2.56 billion in November, with estimates ranging between a surplus of $500 million and a deficit of $3 billion.

The poll also showed full-year deficit predictions have widened due to rise in imports.

The median estimate of 10 economists was a deficit of $15.25 billion, in a range of $10 billion to $16.4 billion.

Last month's poll put the 12-month cumulative deficit at $14.75 billion.

The foreign trade deficit, a major component of the current accound, widened 6.9% year-on-year in November to $5.402 billion, official data shows.

Shoring up the current account deficit has been Ankara's main priority under a so-called new economic programme, which they say will be achieved through raising exports with a competitive exchange rate.

As part of the plan, the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, lowered its policy rate by 500 basis points since September to 14%.

The rate cuts led to a sharp decline in the lira's value, which lost 44% against the dollar last year, stoking prices and causing inflation to jump to 36% in December, the highest in 19 years.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the November current account data at 0700 GMT on Jan. 11.

Turkey's current account

