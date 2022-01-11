ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 19,619 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,756 Decreased By -131.8 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,994 Decreased By -83.8 (-0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

AFP 11 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japanese football star Kazuyoshi Miura extended his decades-long playing career at the age of 54 on Tuesday with a move to a fourth-tier club managed by his older brother.

Miura, known as "King Kazu", said he would "strive to help the team win on the pitch" after joining Suzuka Point Getters.

The move was announced at 11:11am on January 11 -- with the former international forward set to wear the number 11 shirt next season.

Miura, who turns 55 in February, said last month that he had offers from several clubs in Japan and overseas, after turning out for Yokohama FC last season in the J-League's top flight.

He managed just one minute of league action as his team finished bottom of the table.

He is hoping to make more of an impact for his new side, who are managed by brother Yasutoshi.

Miura has been at more than a dozen clubs spanning Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia.

"I'm thankful that I've been given the chance to play here," he said in a statement released by his new club.

Miura said last month that he had been offered a new deal by Yokohama but wanted more playing time.

Miura has said he wants to keep playing until he turns 60.

One of Asia's best-known footballers in the 1990s, he helped put the game in Japan on the map when the professional J-League was launched in 1993.

Miura left Japan for Brazil in 1982 and signed a contract with Santos FC in 1986 to make his professional debut.

He made his Japan debut in 1990 and was famously left out of his country's squad for their first World Cup finals appearance in 1998, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the national side.

Suzuka made headlines in 2019 when they became the first Japanese club to appoint a female manager in Spain's Mila Martinez.

Kazuyoshi Miura

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

SBP bill: Tarin, Baqir successfully persuade NA panel

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Rs100bn payment to IPPs okayed by ECC

Dawood tells PRGMEA: Textile, Apparel Policy 2020-25 not withdrawn

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories