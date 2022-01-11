PCB inks TV broadcast agreement with consortium of broadcasters

LAHORE: The 2022 and 2023 editions of the HBL-Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be available in High Definition on A Sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed TV broadcast agreement with the local sport channels.

The consortium of ARY and PTV had submitted the highest bid at the aggregated fee of Rs4,350,786,786 – 50 percent more than the last cycle – to secure the two-year-long home TV broadcast rights through a robust and transparent bidding process on 23rd December.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “HBL-PSL has become a national identity and it attracts fans towards it. The fans have provided their unconditional support to the brand of HBL-PSL as it is evident whenever matches take place with how they flock the stadium to support it.

HBL-PSL is not only popular amongst the fans in Pakistan but also in expats, and fans, from every walk of life, want to associate themselves with this league. It is an unprecedented moment as the price we have gotten for these rights is unmatched. This is a testimony to how big of a brand the HBL-PSL has become and the fact that our national team has been on a roll has also contributed to it. This is truly a historic moment.”

