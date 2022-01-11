ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder
Sports

PCB inks TV broadcast agreement with consortium of broadcasters

Muhammad Saleem 11 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The 2022 and 2023 editions of the HBL-Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be available in High Definition on A Sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed TV broadcast agreement with the local sport channels.

The consortium of ARY and PTV had submitted the highest bid at the aggregated fee of Rs4,350,786,786 – 50 percent more than the last cycle – to secure the two-year-long home TV broadcast rights through a robust and transparent bidding process on 23rd December.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “HBL-PSL has become a national identity and it attracts fans towards it. The fans have provided their unconditional support to the brand of HBL-PSL as it is evident whenever matches take place with how they flock the stadium to support it.

HBL-PSL is not only popular amongst the fans in Pakistan but also in expats, and fans, from every walk of life, want to associate themselves with this league. It is an unprecedented moment as the price we have gotten for these rights is unmatched. This is a testimony to how big of a brand the HBL-PSL has become and the fact that our national team has been on a roll has also contributed to it. This is truly a historic moment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCB PSL Ramiz Raja HBL PSL

