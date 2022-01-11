SHC orders demolition of seven-storey structure in Lyari

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered demolition of a seven-storey structure in Lyari built on 96 square yards. A bench of the high court summoned the Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in person with compliance report within seven days.

The court also stopped issuance of power, water and gas connections to the building portion in Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi while hearing the case remarked that eight floors are being built at portions of plots at Agra Taj.