Pakistan
Irfan Iqbal greeted
11 Jan 2022
LAHORE: A meeting of executive body of Sundar Trade & Industry Association was held.
President, Malik Azhar Ali, Senior Vice President, Muhammad Irfan Qadri, Vice President, Muhammad Umar Farooq and all executive members passed a unanimous resolution to congratulate Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on assuming the responsibilities as President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.
