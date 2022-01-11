Irfan Iqbal greeted

LAHORE: A meeting of executive body of Sundar Trade & Industry Association was held.

President, Malik Azhar Ali, Senior Vice President, Muhammad Irfan Qadri, Vice President, Muhammad Umar Farooq and all executive members passed a unanimous resolution to congratulate Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on assuming the responsibilities as President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

