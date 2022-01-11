Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
11 Jan 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 10, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07271 0.06438 0.08700 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10529 0.10125 0.13088 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.23614 0.20913 0.24125 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.37643 0.33875 0.37643 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.66171 0.58313 0.66171 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
