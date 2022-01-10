PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

Questioning Narendra Modi's silence over calls for genocide of minorities in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the extremist agenda of the Modi-led government is a real and present threat to peace in the region.

In a tweet, the PM questioned the silence of the Indian PM against extremist Hindutva groups calling for genocide of minorities in the country, adding that Modi's silence "begs the question whether the BJP govt supports this call".

The PM's statement comes after leaders from several far-right groups in India issued calls for the ethnic cleansing of minorities, especially Muslims, in the country. Last month, Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand organized a ‘hate speech conclave’ in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar.

RSS inspired BJP regime executing pogrom against Muslims, minorities: PM

During the event, multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.

In his tweet, the PM called on the international community to take notice and take action. "Under the extremist ideology of the BJP Modi govt, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups," he said.

"The extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region."

Meanwhile, at the three-day summit, general secretary of the political party Hindu Mahasabha Sadhvi Annapurna also gave a call to arms and incitement to genocide, according to The Wire.

“Nothing is possible without weapons. If you want to eliminate their population, then kill them. Be ready to kill and be ready to go to jail. Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lakhs of them (Muslims), then we will be victorious, and go to jail," The Wire quoted her as saying.