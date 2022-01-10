ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

  • Prime Minister Imran says it is high time international community takes notice and acts
BR Web Desk 10 Jan 2022

Questioning Narendra Modi's silence over calls for genocide of minorities in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the extremist agenda of the Modi-led government is a real and present threat to peace in the region.

In a tweet, the PM questioned the silence of the Indian PM against extremist Hindutva groups calling for genocide of minorities in the country, adding that Modi's silence "begs the question whether the BJP govt supports this call".

The PM's statement comes after leaders from several far-right groups in India issued calls for the ethnic cleansing of minorities, especially Muslims, in the country. Last month, Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand organized a ‘hate speech conclave’ in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar.

RSS inspired BJP regime executing pogrom against Muslims, minorities: PM

During the event, multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.

In his tweet, the PM called on the international community to take notice and take action. "Under the extremist ideology of the BJP Modi govt, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups," he said.

"The extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region."

Meanwhile, at the three-day summit, general secretary of the political party Hindu Mahasabha Sadhvi Annapurna also gave a call to arms and incitement to genocide, according to The Wire.

“Nothing is possible without weapons. If you want to eliminate their population, then kill them. Be ready to kill and be ready to go to jail. Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lakhs of them (Muslims), then we will be victorious, and go to jail," The Wire quoted her as saying.

India Pakistan Kashmir Imran Khan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

Dawood wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Dr Reza Baqir responds to criticism during NA panel hearing

Saudi Arabia's military advisor calls on COAS, discusses Afghan situation

Pakistan's rupee stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

Afghan envoy to China quits after six months of no pay

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi convictions

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Read more stories